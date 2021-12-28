Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

New Tourist Police campaign aims to make Thailand safer for travellers

Tourist Police Bureau’s “New Year New Normal 2022” campaign launched on Monday will see more security checkpoints set up nationwide with officers on hand to provide assistance and promote safer travel across Thailand.

Tourists will also be urged to download the “Tourist Police i lert u” smartphone application so they can seek help immediately.

The campaign was launched at an event presided over by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in Bangkok’s CentralWorld shopping centre on Monday.

Also attending was Tourist Police chief Pol Lt-General Sukhun Prommayon.

New Tourist Police campaign aims to make Thailand safer for travellers New Tourist Police campaign aims to make Thailand safer for travellers

“This campaign was launched as a publicity measure for tourists, so they realise that Thai police, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Central Investigation Police, Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police volunteers and the private sector will proactively provide security during the New Year period,” Sukhun said.

He added that the “Tourist Police i lert u” application, which was launched on December 15, aims to prevent crime as it monitors tourists while they are travelling in Thailand, so police can jump to their assistance when required.

The application is linked to the 1155 Emergency Response Centre, which will dispatch police officers immediately. The call centre is available in English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese and Korean, and will next year support French, German and Arabic.

Related news:

New Tourist Police campaign aims to make Thailand safer for travellers New Tourist Police campaign aims to make Thailand safer for travellers

Related News

Published : December 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.