New Tourist Police campaign aims to make Thailand safer for travellers

Also attending was Tourist Police chief Pol Lt-General Sukhun Prommayon.

“This campaign was launched as a publicity measure for tourists, so they realise that Thai police, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Central Investigation Police, Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police volunteers and the private sector will proactively provide security during the New Year period,” Sukhun said.

He added that the “Tourist Police i lert u” application, which was launched on December 15, aims to prevent crime as it monitors tourists while they are travelling in Thailand, so police can jump to their assistance when required.

The application is linked to the 1155 Emergency Response Centre, which will dispatch police officers immediately. The call centre is available in English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese and Korean, and will next year support French, German and Arabic.

Related news: