Prevention measures for New Year celebrations

Other prevention measures
Public Transportation
- All stations, terminals or piers should maintain distancing measures, be well-ventilated and cleaned frequently.
- All vehicles must be cleaned immediately after each trip. Airconditioned vehicles should be ventilated every two hours, during stops and after each trip.
- Passengers are required to wear a mask at all times and prohibited from eating.
Petrol Stations
- Contact points, especially toilets and rest areas, must be cleaned regularly.
- Follow Covid Free Setting measures.
Restaurants
- All restaurants must be well-ventilated and the number of diners controlled.
- Promotion of alcoholic beverages and activities requiring close contact are banned.
- All contact points, especially toilets, must be cleaned regularly.
Malls or community malls
- Overcrowding must be avoided and people must maintain a distance of at least 1 metre, especially in food courts, restaurants, exhibition zones, activity areas, theatres etc.
- Contact points, especially toilets and rest areas, must be cleaned regularly.
- Covid Free Setting measures must be observed.
Tourist attractions
- Crowds must be controlled and distance between each person maintained.
- Covid Free Setting measures must be observed.
Family gatherings or parties at home
- All guests and family members should be vaccinated or tested with an antigen test kit.
- Everybody should wear masks, especially the elderly.
- Gatherings should be held in open spaces or well-ventilated areas, no crowding should be allowed, close contact should be avoided and utensils should not be shared.
- The elderly who have not been vaccinated should avoid parties or come in close contact with others.