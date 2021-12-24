Sat, January 22, 2022

Prevention measures for New Year celebrations

Bangkok governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the cancellation of state-sponsored countdown events, though private events can proceed in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s prevention measures.

Here’s a summary of the prevention measures to be employed for New Year celebrations:

Restaurants

  • Restaurants can operate normally, while relevant agencies will consider additional measures or hours of operation based on the situation.
  • Booze can be served until 1am on New Year’s Day in open-air restaurants. 
  • All eateries must follow Covid Free Setting regulations.

New Year parties with 1,000 or more guests

Measures for organisers, staff and performers

  • All must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19
  • They must produce negative antigen results taken no more than 72 hours before the event.
  • They must evaluate their condition based on the Thai Save Thai platform or other similar platforms.
  • Observe UP-DMHTA measure (universal prevention – distancing, mask-wearing, regular hand-washing, temperature checks and testing, and using the Thai Chana and Thai Save Thai applications).

Measures for attendees

  • Register and present vaccination certificates.
  • Those not vaccinated must present antigen test results within 72 hours except for children under 12.
  • They must evaluate their condition via the Thai Save Thai or other platforms.
  • Must follow the UP-DMHTA measures.

Measures for venues

  • Events must be held in open spaces with entry regulations in place.
  • Overcrowding must be avoided through the use of an advance booking or registration system.
  • Attendees must be limited to one person per 4 square metres with a sign displaying the number of guests present.
  • No more than five people can be seated together and other groups must be seated at least one metre away.
  • Activities bringing people close together, such as slow dancing, is prohibited.
  • Areas, surfaces and contact points should be cleaned every hour or two.
  • The audience should be kept at least 5 metres from the stage and performers should maintain a distance of 1 metre from each other.

Other prevention measures

Public Transportation

  • All stations, terminals or piers should maintain distancing measures, be well-ventilated and cleaned frequently.
  • All vehicles must be cleaned immediately after each trip. Airconditioned vehicles should be ventilated every two hours, during stops and after each trip.
  • Passengers are required to wear a mask at all times and prohibited from eating.

Petrol Stations

  • Contact points, especially toilets and rest areas, must be cleaned regularly.
  • Follow Covid Free Setting measures.

Restaurants

  • All restaurants must be well-ventilated and the number of diners controlled.
  • Promotion of alcoholic beverages and activities requiring close contact are banned.
  • All contact points, especially toilets, must be cleaned regularly.

Malls or community malls

  • Overcrowding must be avoided and people must maintain a distance of at least 1 metre, especially in food courts, restaurants, exhibition zones, activity areas, theatres etc.
  • Contact points, especially toilets and rest areas, must be cleaned regularly.
  • Covid Free Setting measures must be observed.

Tourist attractions

  • Crowds must be controlled and distance between each person maintained.
  • Covid Free Setting measures must be observed.

Family gatherings or parties at home

  • All guests and family members should be vaccinated or tested with an antigen test kit.
  • Everybody should wear masks, especially the elderly.
  • Gatherings should be held in open spaces or well-ventilated areas, no crowding should be allowed, close contact should be avoided and utensils should not be shared.
  • The elderly who have not been vaccinated should avoid parties or come in close contact with others.
Published : December 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

