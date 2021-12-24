Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Free drive-thru Covid-19 testing at Bangkok Bus Terminal until April 1

Bangkok is offering free Covid-19 testing in ‘drive thru’ fashion at the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Southern Routes) on Boromaratchachonnani Road in Taling Chan district.

Facebook @ThaigovSpokesman posted on Friday that the free testing will be available from now until April 1, 2022 for people in four risky groups: Elders over 60 years old, people with disabilities or health problems, family members of confirmed patients, and community health volunteers.

The city will also offer free testing via antigen test kit (ATK) method at 10 hospitals. Candidates must reserve their slots in advance at the following telephone numbers. 

  • BMA General Hospital Tel. 0-2225-1354
  • Taksin Hospital Tel. 0-2437-7677
  • Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital Tel. 0-2289-7986
  • Wetchakarunrasm Hospital Tel. 08-2940-6308
  • Ratchaphiphat Hospital Tel. 0-2444-3660
  • Luang Phor Taweesak Hospital Tel. 0-2429-3575
  • Lat Krabang Hospital Tel. 0-2327-3049
  • Sirindhorn Hospital Tel. 0-2328-6760
  • Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital Tel. 0-2405-0904
  • Khlong Sam Wa Hospital Tel. 06-4557-6009
     

Related News

Bangkok moves to cancel state-organised New Year countdowns, fearing Omicron

Bangkok setting up Emergency Operations Centre in all 50 districts for New Year festivities

Still no buzz in Bangkok’s Nana area

Related News

Published : December 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.