Free drive-thru Covid-19 testing at Bangkok Bus Terminal until April 1

Facebook @ThaigovSpokesman posted on Friday that the free testing will be available from now until April 1, 2022 for people in four risky groups: Elders over 60 years old, people with disabilities or health problems, family members of confirmed patients, and community health volunteers.

The city will also offer free testing via antigen test kit (ATK) method at 10 hospitals. Candidates must reserve their slots in advance at the following telephone numbers.