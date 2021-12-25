7 airlines ready to fly during New Year break under tighter Covid-19 measures

“All passengers on board are required to wear a facemask at all times, provide a certificate of vaccination and/or test result as required by the authorities at the destination and maintain a distance from each other,” he said.

“The airlines have fitted their aircraft with a state-of-the-art filtration system and are required to regularly disinfect the planes to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew. No food or beverage will be served except in cases of emergency.”

Puttipong also cited IATA’s latest announcement saying that aircraft cabins create a very low-risk environment for contracting Covid-19 even though Omicron is more transmissible.

“According to IATA’s medical adviser Dr David Powell, factors that contribute to the low risk include aircraft design characteristics [direction of airflow, rate of air exchange and filtration], the forward orientation of passengers while seated, well-enforced masking and enhanced sanitary measures. The controlled nature of the aircraft cabin compared to other enclosed environments adds a further measure of protection,” Puttipong added.