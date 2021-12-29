Cool to cold weather with strong winds in upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

The Department also mentioned that the moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in 1-2 meters high waves in the Gulf. All ships should proceed with caution.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 14-19 degrees and highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and more than 1 meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and more than 1 meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with strong winds; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department