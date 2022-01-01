Tue, January 11, 2022

Pheu Thai’s Chatchart top choice for Bangkokians

Though the capital’s gubernatorial elections are expected to be held in mid-2022, Bangkokians are already studying the four potential candidates.

In a recent Suan Dusit poll, former transport minister and Pheu Thai’s PM candidate Prof Dr Chatchart Sitthiphan came in as the top favourite.

The other three candidates are former King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) rector Prof Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, the incumbent Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang and his recently resigned deputy Sakolthee Phatthiyakul.
 

Suan Dusit University collected the opinions of 1,135 Bangkokians and also learned that more than 90 per cent of people living in the capital are ready to elect a new leader.

Here’s a look at each candidate’s profile and ranking in the opinion poll:

Published : January 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

