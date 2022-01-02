Thailand recorded 3,112 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,229,558 – 2,174,730 of whom have recovered, 33,108 are still in hospitals and 21,720 have died.

Separately, another 5,993 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 9,894 their second shot and 12,111 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,472,167.