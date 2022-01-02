Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Thailand recorded 3,112 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday (January 2) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 3,112 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, two of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 12, while 2,921 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,229,558 – 2,174,730 of whom have recovered, 33,108 are still in hospitals and 21,720 have died.

Separately, another 5,993 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 9,894 their second shot and 12,111 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,472,167.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 289.70 million on Sunday, 254.14 million of whom have recovered, 30.11 million are active cases (89,072 in severe condition) and 5.45 million have died (up by 3,875).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 55.86 million, followed by India with 34.88 million, Brazil with 22.29 million, the UK with 13.10 million and Russia with 10.51 million.

Related News

Published : January 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

ATKs go on sale at PTT station

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.