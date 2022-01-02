Thailand recorded 3,112 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 12, while 2,921 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,229,558 – 2,174,730 of whom have recovered, 33,108 are still in hospitals and 21,720 have died.
Separately, another 5,993 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 9,894 their second shot and 12,111 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,472,167.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 289.70 million on Sunday, 254.14 million of whom have recovered, 30.11 million are active cases (89,072 in severe condition) and 5.45 million have died (up by 3,875).
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 55.86 million, followed by India with 34.88 million, Brazil with 22.29 million, the UK with 13.10 million and Russia with 10.51 million.
Published : January 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
