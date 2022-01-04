Cool to cold morning in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department