Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Cool to cold morning in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (January 4) that the rather strong high-pressure system covering upper Thailand is weakening. Cool to cold weather is forecast in the North and the Northeast while the Central and the East will experience a cool morning.

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 4 to 15 °C. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

The Department also mentioned that the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are forecast in the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf are about 2 meters high and over 2 meters high during thundershowers. People in the lower South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash flood, overflows and inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : January 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.