Thailand recorded 3,091 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 12, while 2,688 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,235,576 – 2,180,321 of whom have recovered, 33,505 are still in hospitals and 21,750 have died.

Separately, another 5,022 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 11,226 their second shot and 16,464 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,524,571.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 292.99 million on Tuesday, 255.36 million of whom have recovered, 29.38 million are active cases (90,433 in severe condition) and 5.47 million have died (up by 4,297).