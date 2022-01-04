Wed, January 12, 2022

Thailand recorded 3,091 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (January 4) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 3,091 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 2 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 12, while 2,688 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,235,576 – 2,180,321 of whom have recovered, 33,505 are still in hospitals and 21,750 have died.

Separately, another 5,022 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 11,226 their second shot and 16,464 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,524,571.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 292.99 million on Tuesday, 255.36 million of whom have recovered, 29.38 million are active cases (90,433 in severe condition) and 5.47 million have died (up by 4,297).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 57.08 million, followed by India with 34.96 million, Brazil with 22.31 million, the UK with 13.42 million and Russia with 10.55 million.

Published : January 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailand
