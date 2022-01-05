Cool to cold weather in the North, isolated thundershowers in the South

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 6 to 15 °C. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

The Department also mentioned that the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weakening, but still brings isolated thundershowers to the lower South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 13-19 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department