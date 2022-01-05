Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 3,899 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday (January 5) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 3,899 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 68 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 19, while 2,508 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,239,475 – 2,182,829 of whom have recovered, 34,877 are still in hospitals and 21,769 have died.

Separately, another 2,826 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 7,411 their second shot and 10,044 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,544,852.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 295.6 million on Wednesday, 256.12 million of whom have recovered, 33.96 million are active cases (91,745 in severe condition) and 5.47 million have died (up by 6,574).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 58.04 million, followed by India with 35.01 million, Brazil with 22.32 million, the UK with 13.64 million and France with 10.59 million.

Related News

Published : January 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.