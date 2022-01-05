Thailand records 3,899 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday

Death toll increased by 19, while 2,508 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,239,475 – 2,182,829 of whom have recovered, 34,877 are still in hospitals and 21,769 have died.

Separately, another 2,826 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 7,411 their second shot and 10,044 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,544,852.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 295.6 million on Wednesday, 256.12 million of whom have recovered, 33.96 million are active cases (91,745 in severe condition) and 5.47 million have died (up by 6,574).