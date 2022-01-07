Omicron fear closes 109 Bangkok schools for one week

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said 109 city-run secondary schools will close their gates until the Covid-19 situation improves.

Aswin ordered the closure after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. A total of 7,526 new cases were reported on Friday morning.

The governor said each school would offer online teaching until January 16 before reassessing the Covid-19 situation in their area. School managers had to prioritise the safety of their pupils, teachers and staff, he added.

Aswin said Bangkok has prepared Pfizer jabs to vaccinate 16,391 students aged 12 and above this month. Jabs for children aged 5-11 will be offered in February. This age group will receive a lower dose of 10 micrograms, compared to 30mgs for the 12-plus group.

Parents must give consent for vaccination of children aged 5-11.