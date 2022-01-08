Thailand records 8,263 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday

Death toll increased by 14, while 2,865 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,261,039 – 2,191,262 of whom have recovered, 47,964 are still in hospitals and 21,813 have died.

Separately, another 53,519 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 177,995 their second shot and 302,434 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 105,953,235.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 303.85 million on Saturday, 258.29 million of whom have recovered, 40.06 million are active cases (93,193 in severe condition) and 5.5 million have died (up by 6,380).