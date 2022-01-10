Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailand records 7,926 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday

Public Health Ministry reported on Monday (January 10) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,926 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 195 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 13, while 3,612 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,277,476 – 2,197,479 of whom have recovered, 58,159 are still in hospitals and 21,838 have died.

Separately, another 12,766 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 32,977 their second shot and 93,142 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 106,475,122.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 307.89 million on Monday, 259.58 million of whom have recovered, 42.8 million are active cases (93,970 in severe condition) and 5.51 million have died (up by 3,306).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 61.26 million, followed by India with 35.71 million, Brazil with 22.52 million, the UK with 14.48 million and France with 12.11 million.

Published : January 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

