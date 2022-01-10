Thailand records 7,926 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 13, while 3,612 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,277,476 – 2,197,479 of whom have recovered, 58,159 are still in hospitals and 21,838 have died.

Separately, another 12,766 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 32,977 their second shot and 93,142 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 106,475,122.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 307.89 million on Monday, 259.58 million of whom have recovered, 42.8 million are active cases (93,970 in severe condition) and 5.51 million have died (up by 3,306).