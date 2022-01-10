Sat, January 22, 2022

Unjabbed kids will become superspreaders soon, warns virologist

Children can trigger Covid-19 clusters, especially with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, expert virologist Dr Yong warned in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said children who pick up Covid-19 infections will have mild or no symptoms with a low risk of death.

 

“Children can become superspreaders as they will pass their infection on to their parents,” he said.

Yong predicted that Covid-19 clusters would soon be sparked in schools as children will finally get to interact with each other after spending so many months at home attending online classes.

“Hence the Covid-19 vaccines given to children must be highly effective to ensure they do not pick up infections and spread the virus on to others,” he said.

“Adults should also build their immunity against Covid-19 by getting vaccinated if they haven’t already been infected with the virus so children can go back to their normal lives,” he said.

