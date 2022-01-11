Cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, less rains and isolated thundershowers in the South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Cool to cold with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-18 °C and highs of 31-36 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-14 °C.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds, decrease in temperature by 2–4 °C; temperature lows of 13-18 °C and highs of 30-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 °C.

Central: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 18-20 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.

East: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 18-24 °C, highs of 31-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.

South (east coast): Cloudy and isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 19-24 °C, highs of 29-31 °C; waves about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers in Surat Thani upwards, while 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.

South (west coast): Cloudy and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-25 °C, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 22-24 °C, highs of 33-36 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department