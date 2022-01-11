Cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, less rains and isolated thundershowers in the South

Cool to cold, strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 2-4 °C are forecast in the Northeast. Cool to cold with morning fog are likely in the North. Cool with morning light fog are likely in the Central and the East regions.
On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cold to very cold is forecast. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 4-14 °C while the Northeast ranges by 7-15 °C.
The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South with less rains and isolated thundershowers for the lower South.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-18 °C and highs of 31-36 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-14 °C.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds, decrease in temperature by 2–4 °C; temperature lows of 13-18 °C and highs of 30-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 °C.
Central: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 18-20 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.
East: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 18-24 °C, highs of 31-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
South (east coast): Cloudy and isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 19-24 °C, highs of 29-31 °C; waves about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers in Surat Thani upwards, while 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.
South (west coast): Cloudy and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-25 °C, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 22-24 °C, highs of 33-36 °C.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
