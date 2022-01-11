Thailand records 7,133 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday

Death toll increased by 12, while 3,306 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,284,609 – 2,200,785 of whom have recovered, 61,974 are still in hospitals and 21,850 have died.

Separately, another 28,297 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 69,514 their second shot and 185,763 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 106,758,696.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 311.1 million on Tuesday, 260.67 million of whom have recovered, 44.92 million are active cases (93,327 in severe condition) and 5.51 million have died (up by 4,608).