Thailand records 7,133 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday

Death toll increased by 12, while 3,306 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,284,609 – 2,200,785 of whom have recovered, 61,974 are still in hospitals and 21,850 have died.
Separately, another 28,297 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 69,514 their second shot and 185,763 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 106,758,696.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 311.1 million on Tuesday, 260.67 million of whom have recovered, 44.92 million are active cases (93,327 in severe condition) and 5.51 million have died (up by 4,608).
Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 62.66 million, followed by India with 35.87 million, Brazil with 22.56 million, the UK with 14.62 million and France with 12.21 million.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022