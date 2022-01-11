Free Covid treatment for social security cardholders

“As of January 5, 3,230 beds in hospitels nationwide have also been earmarked for social security beneficiaries,” he said.

Suchart added that SSO was also negotiating Covid-19 treatment deals with the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

He said social security cardholders who develop mild symptoms can register for treatment under the home isolation scheme at the NHSO website.

He added that people should not panic about the pandemic and new variants.

“The Labour Ministry will take good care of all social security beneficiaries and we will overcome the crisis together,” he said.