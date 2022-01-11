Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Free Covid treatment for social security cardholders

Social security cardholders can now get free treatment for Covid-19, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Monday.

He said the Social Security Office (SSO) has negotiated free Covid-19 treatment deals with more than 50 medical institutions that fall under the social security system.

“As of January 5, 3,230 beds in hospitels nationwide have also been earmarked for social security beneficiaries,” he said.

Suchart added that SSO was also negotiating Covid-19 treatment deals with the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

He said social security cardholders who develop mild symptoms can register for treatment under the home isolation scheme at the NHSO website.

He added that people should not panic about the pandemic and new variants.

“The Labour Ministry will take good care of all social security beneficiaries and we will overcome the crisis together,” he said.

Covid-19 patients who are social security cardholders can call the Labour Ministry hotline at 1506 (press 6) for immediate help.

Related News

Published : January 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.