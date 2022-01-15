Thailand records 7,793 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Saturday

Death toll increased by 18, while 5,202 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,316,408 – 2,217,124 of whom have recovered, 77,368 are still in hospitals and 21,916 have died.

Separately, another 56,398 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 144,824 their second shot and 401,265 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 108,916,435.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 324.35 million on Saturday, 265.33 million of whom have recovered, 53.47 million are active cases (96,194 in severe condition) and 5.55 million have died (up by 7,626).