Thailand records 7,793 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Saturday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (January 15) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,793 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 270 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 18, while 5,202 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,316,408 – 2,217,124 of whom have recovered, 77,368 are still in hospitals and 21,916 have died.

Separately, another 56,398 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 144,824 their second shot and 401,265 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 108,916,435.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 324.35 million on Saturday, 265.33 million of whom have recovered, 53.47 million are active cases (96,194 in severe condition) and 5.55 million have died (up by 7,626).

 

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 66.16 million, followed by India with 36.85 million, Brazil with 22.93 million, the UK with 15.07 million and France with 13.57 million.

Published : January 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

