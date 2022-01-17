Cool weather in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas along with gusty winds; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department