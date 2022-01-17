Thailand records 6,929 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,331,414 – 2,227,266 of whom have recovered, 82,210 are still in hospitals and 21,938 have died.

Separately, another 14,305 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 28,791 their second shot and 129,341 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 109,542,145.

