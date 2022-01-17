Thailand records 6,929 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 13, while 5,255 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,331,414 – 2,227,266 of whom have recovered, 82,210 are still in hospitals and 21,938 have died.
Separately, another 14,305 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 28,791 their second shot and 129,341 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 109,542,145.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 328.77 million on Monday, 267.45 million of whom have recovered, 55.77 million are active cases (96,037 in severe condition) and 5.55 million have died (up by 3,992).
Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 66.99 million, followed by India with 37.37 million, Brazil with 23.00 million, the UK with 15.21 million and France with 14.17 million.
Published : January 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
