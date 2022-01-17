Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 6,929 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (January 17) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 6,929 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 209 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 13, while 5,255 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.


 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,331,414 – 2,227,266 of whom have recovered, 82,210 are still in hospitals and 21,938 have died.

Separately, another 14,305 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 28,791 their second shot and 129,341 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 109,542,145.
 

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 328.77 million on Monday, 267.45 million of whom have recovered, 55.77 million are active cases (96,037 in severe condition) and 5.55 million have died (up by 3,992).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 66.99 million, followed by India with 37.37 million, Brazil with 23.00 million, the UK with 15.21 million and France with 14.17 million.

Related News

Published : January 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.