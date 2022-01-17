Police record 9 violations in Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections

“Officials received eight complaints in Chumphon and one in Songkhla,” deputy National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Sunday.
Of the eight cases in Chumphon, five were related to voters taking photographs of their ballots, two were about vandalising candidates’ posters (one suspect has been arrested), while one person was caught for shooting at a candidate’s campaign vehicle.
In Songkhla, police received a complaint about a candidate violating the electoral law while campaigning for votes. The Election Commission is investigating this case.
“Overall the election day was peaceful in both provinces,” Damrongsak said. “I thank all police officers who have been working hard to maintain public order. Police will continue monitoring the situation closely and will stay alert for any violence that may erupt.”
Police have been deployed to both provinces since January 11 to maintain peace and order.
Published : January 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
