Police record 9 violations in Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections

“Officials received eight complaints in Chumphon and one in Songkhla,” deputy National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Sunday.

Of the eight cases in Chumphon, five were related to voters taking photographs of their ballots, two were about vandalising candidates’ posters (one suspect has been arrested), while one person was caught for shooting at a candidate’s campaign vehicle.

In Songkhla, police received a complaint about a candidate violating the electoral law while campaigning for votes. The Election Commission is investigating this case.