Thailand’s Covid-19 crisis steadies after spike in 1st week of 2022

“In the first week, we saw a rising number of new infections due to the spread of Omicron, which is more highly transmissible than the Delta variant,” he said. “However, the number of new infections have started stabilising and heading downwards, while the number of patients with severe symptoms is also dropping.”

“After two weeks of 2022, we have recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 patients ever who require respirators,” he added.

“Though the trend is improving, Thailand still maintains alert level 4, which means all high-risk venues will be closed, people will have to refrain from travelling and participating in large gatherings to contain the spread of the virus,” Kiattiphum said. “People are also advised to get a Covid-19 booster shot and regularly undergo ATK tests.”