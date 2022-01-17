Sat, January 22, 2022

UK minister checks out production of AstraZeneca vaccines in Bangkok

Thailand’s Siam Bioscience, the only maker of AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia, welcomed UK Minister for Asia Amanda Milling on Monday morning.

Milling was at the manufacturing facility in Bangkok with Public Health Minister to observe the production of the vaccines, AstraZeneca (Thailand) said.

The ministers were welcomed by James Teague, country president for AstraZeneca (Thailand), Nualphan Lamsam, honorary director of corporate communications at Siam Bioscience and Dr Songpon Deechongkit, Siam Bioscience’s managing director.

Siam Bioscience plays a critical role in supplying Covid-19 vaccines to Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia as well as contributing to the country’s status as a regional medical hub.

The visit has also reinforced collaboration among partners and their commitment to overcome Covid-19, AstraZeneca (Thailand) said in a statement.

Siam Bioscience, a pharmaceutical firm founded by HM King IX the Great over a decade ago, won the right to produce the Covid-19 vaccine in October 2020.

The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Thailand has been approved by the World Health Organisation under its emergency use listing.

UK minister checks out production of AstraZeneca vaccines in Bangkok [From left: James Teague, country president for AstraZeneca (Thailand); Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of National Vaccine Institute (Thailand); Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control; Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul; UK Minister for Asia Amanda Milling; UK Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding; Nualphan Lamsam honorary director of Corporate Communications at Siam Bioscience; and Siam Bioscience managing director Dr Songpon Deechongkit.]

Nation Thailnad
