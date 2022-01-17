Livestock department on high alert as bird flu kills two people in China

“The Livestock Development Department is on high alert over the recent emergence of H5N6 avian influenza in China, although the disease has not been found in Thailand in the past 12 years,” said Sorawit. “Officials have increased screening measures of imported poultry as well as inspection of poultry farms in border provinces. We have also sent teams to collect samples from migratory birds and areas that have a high population of birds.”

Sorawit added that as a precaution, all movement of poultry in Thailand, both dead and alive, must be approved by the provincial livestock office, while the import of poultry from countries with reports of bird flu has been temporarily suspended.

“Do not cook or distribute the meat if the animals have died from an unknown cause. Instead call the provincial livestock office or Livestock Development Department on 06-3225-6888 or via DLD 4.0 mobile application,” he said.