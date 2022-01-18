Cool weather and light fog forecast in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

Meanwhile, the weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool to cold weather and light fog in the morning to the North and the Northeast. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 6 to 15 °C. All transports should take caution due to poor visibility.
The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South and brings isolated light rains to the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 26-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-15 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 17-19 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
