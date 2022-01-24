Nonthaburi offers free boosters in bid to keep Omicron at bay

“Vaccines can reduce the chance of developing severe symptoms, hospitalisation and deaths by up to 90 per cent,” the post said. “People who have received two jabs more than three months ago should get a booster immediately to keep Omicron at bay.”

The Nonthaburi public health office has also invited people to register for an AstraZeneca booster via https://www.นนท์พร้อม.com/nontprompt/vcevent/slot/47.