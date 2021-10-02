Surfing for their supper in Nonthaburi

Customers had to stand on their seats when the boat went past the restaurant as it created a small wave. They could sit back when there was no wave.

The restaurant said the menu went viral after the restaurant was hit by the flood.

Moreover, the restaurant revealed that customers were not giving up and were happy to sit on the water. It was a great opportunity because customers enjoyed the thrilling and chilling atmosphere.

Most netizens wanted to try and thought that it was funny. Meanwhile, some netizens felt worried about the safety of customers.