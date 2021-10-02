Thu, October 14, 2021

Surfing for their supper in Nonthaburi

A video clip posted on Friday shows customers “surfing” on their seats while enjoying their Thai barbecue dinner in the flooded Tha Nam Nont restaurant in Nonthaburi.

The restaurant is located at the Chao Phraya riverbank in Nonthaburi. Many customers came for Thai barbecue and other dishes. However, the most spectacular thing was that customers had to sit on the water.

Customers had to stand on their seats when the boat went past the restaurant as it created a small wave. They could sit back when there was no wave.

The restaurant said the menu went viral after the restaurant was hit by the flood. 

Moreover, the restaurant revealed that customers were not giving up and were happy to sit on the water. It was a great opportunity because customers enjoyed the thrilling and chilling atmosphere.

Most netizens wanted to try and thought that it was funny. Meanwhile, some netizens felt worried about the safety of customers.

Published : October 02, 2021

