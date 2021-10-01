Thu, October 14, 2021

Dianmu razes nearly 4 million rai of farmland in 36 provinces

Floods caused by tropical storm Dianmu have damaged nearly 4 million rai of agricultural land in 36 provinces, the Department of Agricultural Extension said on Thursday.

Director-general Khemkhaeng Yuttithamdamrong said flooding had damaged 3.93 rai of agricultural land in Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Phichit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Loei, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri and Suphan Buri.

"Of the land affected, 2.44 million rai are rice fields, 1.48 million rai are devoted to vegetables and other crops, while 18,430 rai are allocated to fruit and other plants,” he said.

He added that the department is handing subsidies to 298,890 farmers affected by the flooding.

The subsidies will cover no more than 30 rai per household and the rate is 1,340 baht per rai for rice fields, 1,980 baht/rai for vegetable growers and 4,048 baht/per rai for growers of fruit and other perennial plants.

The department will also hand out seeds and other substances for farmers to use once the floods have receded.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sreeon said the ministry has instructed the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to focus on water management as the volume of water is likely to rise.

He added that though most people in Bangkok and its surrounding areas will not be affected by floods, people living on the banks of the Chao Phraya River should monitor the situation closely.

He said the ministry has taken steps to deal with floods and has set up 16 water pumps in flood-prone areas.

“People can be confident that this year will not be a repeat of the great floods of 2011,” he said.

Published : October 01, 2021

