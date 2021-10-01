Dianmu razes nearly 4 million rai of farmland in 36 provinces

"Of the land affected, 2.44 million rai are rice fields, 1.48 million rai are devoted to vegetables and other crops, while 18,430 rai are allocated to fruit and other plants,” he said.

He added that the department is handing subsidies to 298,890 farmers affected by the flooding.

The subsidies will cover no more than 30 rai per household and the rate is 1,340 baht per rai for rice fields, 1,980 baht/rai for vegetable growers and 4,048 baht/per rai for growers of fruit and other perennial plants.

The department will also hand out seeds and other substances for farmers to use once the floods have receded.