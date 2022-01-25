Cool to cold weather and light morning for forecast in upper Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department