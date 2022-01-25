Mon, February 07, 2022

Cool to cold weather and light morning for forecast in upper Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (January 25) that the upper westerly wind prevails across upper Thailand while the high-pressure system covers the upper North and the Northeast. Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning and a drop in temperature are likely in the upper country.

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with frost in some areas and minimum temperature in the range of 4-15 °C. People in the upper country should take care of their health due to variable weather. 

The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South and brings isolated thundershowers to the South.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

