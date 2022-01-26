Cool to cold weather and light morning fog forecast in upper Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-13 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-21 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department