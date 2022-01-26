Cool to cold weather and light morning fog forecast in upper Thailand

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with minimum temperature in the range of 5-15 °C. People in the upper country should take care of their health due to variable weather. All transports should take more caution due to poor visibility.
The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South and brings isolated thundershowers to the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-13 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-21 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
