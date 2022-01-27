Mon, February 07, 2022

Thailand records 8,078 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Thursday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday (January 27) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,078 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 225 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 22, while 6,595 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 183,587.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,407,022 – 2,302,164 of whom have recovered, 82,760 are still in hospitals and 22,098 have died.

Separately, another 44,412 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 74,003 their second shot and 322,256 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 113,622,267.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 363.27 million on Thursday, 287.73 million of whom have recovered, 69.89 million are active cases (95,965 in severe condition) and 5.65 million have died (up by 10,647).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 74.18 million, followed by India with 40.37 million, Brazil with 24.55 million, France with 17.73 million and the UK with 16.15 million.

Published : January 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

