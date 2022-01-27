Thailand records 8,078 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,407,022 – 2,302,164 of whom have recovered, 82,760 are still in hospitals and 22,098 have died.

Separately, another 44,412 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 74,003 their second shot and 322,256 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 113,622,267.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 363.27 million on Thursday, 287.73 million of whom have recovered, 69.89 million are active cases (95,965 in severe condition) and 5.65 million have died (up by 10,647).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 74.18 million, followed by India with 40.37 million, Brazil with 24.55 million, France with 17.73 million and the UK with 16.15 million.