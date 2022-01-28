Mon, February 07, 2022

Thailand records 8,450 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (January 28) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,450 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 211 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 28, while 7,484 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 192,037.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,415,472 – 2,309,648 of whom have recovered, 83,698 are still in hospitals and 22,126 have died.

Separately, another 43,799 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 82,138 their second shot and 339,217 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 114,087,421.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 366.92 million on Friday, 290.33 million of whom have recovered, 70.93 million are active cases (95,938 in severe condition) and 5.66 million have died (up by 10,063).

Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 74.7 million, followed by India with 40.62 million, Brazil with 24.78 million, France with 18.12 million and the UK with 16.25 million.

