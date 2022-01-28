Haemodialysis free at public hospitals from Feb 1

Anutin delivered the good news for kidney patients after meeting with National Health Security Office (NHSO) secretary-general Jadet Thamthat-Aree, Nephrology Society of Thailand chief Surasak Kantachuwessiri, and Association of Friends of Kidney Patients president Thanapol Dokkaew.

Anutin said he held the meeting to ensure sudden demand for free haemodialysis from February 1 does not affect kidney patient care in general.

The NHSO board of directors earlier this month agreed to subsidise haemodialysis for patients who do not want to receive peritoneal dialysis.

Jadet said the NHSO approved free haemodialysis after hearing some kidney patients complain they could not have the operation for peritoneal dialysis and were left shouldering the Bt1,500 cost of dialysis treatments on their own.

Jadet said an NHSO study found that the cost of subsidising free dialysis treatment was not too high but would improve the quality of life for this group of patients.