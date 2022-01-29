Mon, February 07, 2022

Thailand records 8,618 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Saturday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (January 29) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,618 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 216 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 19, while 8,358 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 200,655.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,424,090 – 2,318,006 of whom have recovered, 83,939 are still in hospitals and 22,145 have died.

Separately, another 48,407 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 95,037 their second shot and 346,329 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 114,577,194.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 370.5 million on Saturday, 292.56 million of whom have recovered, 72.26 million are active cases (95,018 in severe condition) and 5.67 million have died (up by 10,324).

Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 75.27 million, followed by India with 40.85 million, Brazil with 25.04 million, France with 18.48 million and the UK with 16.33 million.

Published : January 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

