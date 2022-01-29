New Test & Go scheme open to all nationalities, says CCSA

The original Test & Go scheme had opened the country to visitors from 63 countries/territories with a low level of Covid-19 infections. However, this scheme was suspended from December 22 in a bid to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“Under the revised criteria of Test & Go scheme, registration is no longer restricted by country/region of origin,” she said. “However, travellers are required to have two RT-PCR examinations, one on the day of arrival and second on the fifth day.

“They must also provide proof of booking and payment for two nights of SHA Extra Plus/AQ/OQ/AHQ hotel or accommodation on days one and five. The bookings do not necessarily have to be in the same hotel or even the same province. However, visitors must wait at the hotel for the test results,” she added.