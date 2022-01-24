Bangkok gets ready to welcome foreign visitors from Feb 1

Tourists arriving under the Test & Go scheme are also required to show proof of medical insurance.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Sunday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has inspected restaurants and entertainment venues that have turned into eateries. BMA is also looking for night venues that may be operating illegally.

The authorities have also ordered district offices to allow entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke joints that want to operate as restaurants to put in place all prevention measures and receive the SHA+ or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus certification.

These establishments will first be evaluated by relevant district offices before being allowed to operate.