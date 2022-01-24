Mon, February 07, 2022

Bangkok gets ready to welcome foreign visitors from Feb 1

Thailand is reopening to foreign travellers under the “Test & Go” scheme from February 1, though this time some changes have been made.

Under the new set-up, tourists will have to isolate for five days and take RT-PCR tests on the first and the fifth day. They also have to provide proof of prepayment for the tests as well as payment for five days accommodation in a government-approved SHA hotel or alternative quarantine (AQ).

Tourists arriving under the Test & Go scheme are also required to show proof of medical insurance.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Sunday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has inspected restaurants and entertainment venues that have turned into eateries. BMA is also looking for night venues that may be operating illegally.

The authorities have also ordered district offices to allow entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke joints that want to operate as restaurants to put in place all prevention measures and receive the SHA+ or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus certification.

These establishments will first be evaluated by relevant district offices before being allowed to operate.

 

Restaurants will also be allowed to serve booze until 11pm.

Aswin added that BMA has hastened the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to boost safety, prevent outbreaks and drive the economy.

Published : January 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

