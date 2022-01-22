PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Greater Bangkok will see a spike in PM2.5 on Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.

Hourly updates of Thailand’s air quality are available on the websites Air4Thai.com and Bangkokairquality.com, as well as the mobile applications Air4Thai and AirBKK, Atthapol said.

He advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks while outdoors during that period.

On Saturday, concentrations of PM2.5 in all areas of the country stayed within the safe threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the official.