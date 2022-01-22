PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Light winds and stagnant air from Tuesday to Friday will see levels of the hazardous dust spike in the capital city and satellite provinces, as well as the North, said Pollution Control Department director-general Atthapol Charoenchansa, who heads the centre.
Atthapol said PM2.5 levels would jump in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Lampang, Nan and Phrae from Tuesday to Thursday, and Phitsanulok and Phichit from Tuesday to Friday.
Greater Bangkok will see a spike in PM2.5 on Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.
Hourly updates of Thailand’s air quality are available on the websites Air4Thai.com and Bangkokairquality.com, as well as the mobile applications Air4Thai and AirBKK, Atthapol said.
He advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks while outdoors during that period.
On Saturday, concentrations of PM2.5 in all areas of the country stayed within the safe threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the official.
Published : January 22, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022