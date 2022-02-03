Thailand records 9,172 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,465,723 – 2,359,082 of whom have recovered, 84,413 are still in hospitals and 22,228 have died.

Separately, another 27,476 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 49,312 their second shot and 212,601 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 115,820,553.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 385.38 million on Thursday, 305.51 million of whom have recovered, 74.15 million are active cases (91,797 in severe condition) and 5.72 million have died (up by 11,921).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 76.88 million, followed by India with 41.8 million, Brazil with 25.81 million, France with 19.87 million and the UK with 17.52 million.