FDA to consider using Sinovac for toddlers

“The Sinovac vaccine to be used for children is the same type that has been administered for adults, and will also be given at the same quantity of 0.5cc per recipient,” he said.
“The vaccine manufacturer has submitted all documents required for the approval, which include information on recipients’ age range, quantity, efficacy, side effects and other safety issues,” Paisan said.
“Once approved, Sinovac will become another choice of vaccine for parents to choose from for their children. However, the decision on whether or not a toddler should get vaccinated must still be made by a paediatrician,” Paisan added.
So far, the Thai FDA has approved only the special orange cap Pfizer vaccine for children above the age of five.
The FDA also advised that children aged 5-11 who have underlying health problems and therefore carry a high risk of developing severe symptoms if they contract Covid-19 should get the vaccine first, and has instructed schools in high infection areas to prioritise vaccinations accordingly.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022