Sinovac jabs considered for toddlers in Thailand

The Disease Control Department has informed the minister that the Chinese manufacturer of the inactivated vaccine is seeking official approval for use on children as young as three years old.

The application has been endorsed by a Public Health Ministry panel on immunity promotion and is being considered by the FDA.

The FDA is also reviewing the information provided by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO), which will import the Sinovac doses once given the go-ahead, Anutin said.

Anutin added that Sinovac will give parents an alternative choice when it comes to giving their children a Covid-19 jab.