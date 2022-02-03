Govt stability not affected by rising fuel, goods prices: energy minister

“The government is not having problems from within. Please understand that we are doing the best we can to keep the prices of fuel and goods under control,” he said.
“Fuel prices have been climbing due to several factors, including global market conditions, the weakening of the baht, and the political row in Eastern Europe between Ukraine and Russia, which now involves the United States,” he pointed out. “Furthermore, the US is also experiencing extreme climate change, which has hugely affected global fuel prices.”
Supattanapong said his ministry was monitoring the situation closely and he believed it would return to normal soon, as both political tension and climate change were only "temporary problems".
“Soon everything will be in a range that the government can keep under control. We have prepared several strategies to help people, including capping the diesel price at 30 baht per litre and adjusting the formula of biodiesel to reduce the cost,” he said.
Supattanapong added that a ministry survey found prices of goods were starting to show a decreasing trend, and that the government had no immediate plan to adjust minimum wages.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022