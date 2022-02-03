Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Govt stability not affected by rising fuel, goods prices: energy minister

The rising prices of fuel and consumer goods have not affected government stability as they are external factors that could happen in any country, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Wednesday.

“The government is not having problems from within. Please understand that we are doing the best we can to keep the prices of fuel and goods under control,” he said.

“Fuel prices have been climbing due to several factors, including global market conditions, the weakening of the baht, and the political row in Eastern Europe between Ukraine and Russia, which now involves the United States,” he pointed out. “Furthermore, the US is also experiencing extreme climate change, which has hugely affected global fuel prices.”

Govt stability not affected by rising fuel, goods prices: energy minister

Supattanapong said his ministry was monitoring the situation closely and he believed it would return to normal soon, as both political tension and climate change were only "temporary problems".

“Soon everything will be in a range that the government can keep under control. We have prepared several strategies to help people, including capping the diesel price at 30 baht per litre and adjusting the formula of biodiesel to reduce the cost,” he said.

Supattanapong added that a ministry survey found prices of goods were starting to show a decreasing trend, and that the government had no immediate plan to adjust minimum wages.

Govt stability not affected by rising fuel, goods prices: energy minister

Related News

Regulator anxious to hear new energy minister’s plans

Fuel tax cut proposed as rising prices drain Oil Fund

Diesel price expected to drop to THB28 per litre next month

Related News

Published : February 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.