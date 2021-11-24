Diesel price expected to drop to THB28 per litre next month

Last week truckers under the Land Transportation Association of Thailand drove their vehicles to the Energy Ministry headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district to urge the government to reduce the fuel tax by THB5 baht per litre so that the diesel price could be capped at THB25 per litre.

The Finance Ministry, however, rejected the proposal, maintaining that the THB5 cut will cost the government THB150 billion in lost revenue per year, and that it cannot find revenue from other sources to compensate for this loss.

“The EPPO will monitor the situation closely and try to keep the retail price of diesel oil under THB30 per litre by implementing several measures, including using around THB4 billion per month from the Oil Fuel Fund to subsidise the diesel fuel price,” Wattanapong said.

“We will also work with other related agencies to limit the impact of this new policy on oil vendors and palm oil farmers,” he added.

The EPPO meeting on Tuesday also agreed to hold off raising the price of liquefied petroleum gas for household use so people won't be faced with an extra financial burden while the economy recovers from the Covid-19 crisis.