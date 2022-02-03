Chonburi factory raided as children fall sick after consuming sausages

Related News

She reportedly admitted that the manufacturing operation did not have official authorisation. The sausages’ product labels had no FDA number and reportedly matched the ones that the children ate from.

According to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), the product failed the suitability test as it got only a score of 19, or 16.67 per cent. They found many faults such as no manufacturing control, and many of the processes did not follow the legal factory process.

They have collected food samples for laboratory analyses. The factory would be guilty of violating the Food Act if prohibited substances are found in the food.

Manufacture of contaminated food is punishable with two years in jail, or a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. Manufacturers of adulterated food could be jailed from six months to 10 years, or fined from 1,000 baht to 100,000 baht.

Currently, the owner will be fined up to 10,000 baht for producing foods not in the GMP criteria and another fine of up to 30,000 baht for incorrect food labels.

The Consumer Protection Police Division has warned citizens to not buy food products from unknown sources because it might be dangerous. They also warned manufacturers against violating safety standards. Citizens could contact the division's hotline 1135 or its Facebook page.

The FDA also asked food sellers to buy food products only from authorised sources by checking the label. Consumers could contact the FDA’s hotline at 1556, email [email protected], and provincial public health offices if they want to report unsafe food and health products or manufacturers, or are unsure about the quality and safety of food.