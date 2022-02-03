Three suspected insurgents gunned down in Songkhla

The shootout broke out after the insurgents opened fire on the troops in order to escape arrest. The officials had summoned a religious leader and insurgents' family members for negotiations, but their efforts failed.
The three slain insurgents were revealed to be: Sattha Awae, Surin Kaseng and Jeerasak Pengloh. The officials recovered a sniper rifle, an AK35 assault rifle and a revolver at the scene.
This group of insurgents had caused unrest in Songkhla for a long time, especially in Na Thawi, Jana, Saba Yoi and Thepha districts, the officials said.
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
