Thu, February 10, 2022

Three suspected insurgents gunned down in Songkhla

Special forces on Thursday killed three suspected insurgents at a house in Jana district of Songkhla province.

The shootout broke out after the insurgents opened fire on the troops in order to escape arrest. The officials had summoned a religious leader and insurgents' family members for negotiations, but their efforts failed.

The three slain insurgents were revealed to be: Sattha Awae, Surin Kaseng and Jeerasak Pengloh. The officials recovered a sniper rifle, an AK35 assault rifle and a revolver at the scene.

 

This group of insurgents had caused unrest in Songkhla for a long time, especially in Na Thawi, Jana, Saba Yoi and Thepha districts, the officials said.

