Thailand records 9,909 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,475,632 – 2,366,909 of whom have recovered, 86,473 are still in hospitals and 22,250 have died.

Separately, another 35,339 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 55,112 their second shot and 199,879 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 116,110,883.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 388.53 million on Friday, 307.84 million of whom have recovered, 74.96 million are active cases (91,522 in severe condition) and 5.73 million have died (up by 11,288).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 77.15 million, followed by India with 41.95 million, Brazil with 26.1 million, France with 20.15 million and the UK with 17.61 million.