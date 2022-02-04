Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 9,909 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (February 4) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 9,909 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 188 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 22, while 7,827 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 252,197.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,475,632 – 2,366,909 of whom have recovered, 86,473 are still in hospitals and 22,250 have died.

Separately, another 35,339 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 55,112 their second shot and 199,879 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 116,110,883.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 388.53 million on Friday, 307.84 million of whom have recovered, 74.96 million are active cases (91,522 in severe condition) and 5.73 million have died (up by 11,288).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 77.15 million, followed by India with 41.95 million, Brazil with 26.1 million, France with 20.15 million and the UK with 17.61 million.

Related News

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.