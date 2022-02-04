Thailand moves to resume flow of workers to Saudi Arabia

“The Saudi deputy labour minister will visit Thailand this month to check out the career development centres under the Department of Skill Development and the Manufacturing Automation and Robotics Academy [MARA],” Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Thursday. “We plan to discuss this MoU and explore the cost of living and benefits for Thai workers in Saudi Arabia, among other labour-related issues.

“The ministry expects the MoU to be ready in two months, with the first lot of Thai workers under this memorandum arriving in Saudi Arabia within six months,” he said.

Saudi Arabia lowered its diplomatic ties with Thailand, which were established in 1957, after the theft of around US$20 million worth of jewels by a Thai janitor in 1989. This sparked a long-standing row that became known as the “Blue Diamond Affair”.

Bilateral ties resumed earlier this year after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Saudi Arabia on January 25-26 as a guest of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during which both leaders discussed future relations and cooperation.