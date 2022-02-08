Naga Cave only open to 500 visitors per day, reservations required, says park chief

The announcement came after hundreds of Thai tourists found themselves stranded waiting to get down the mountain after visiting the cave.

The Naga Cave, located in Bueng Kan’s Bung Khong Long district, is part of the Phulangka National Park and is known for its scale-like markings and a rock that looks like the mystical serpent, the Naga. Thais believe a visit to the cave brings them good luck and reveals lucky lottery numbers.

The Phulangka National Park said that from Monday onwards, all visitors are required to show their ID card along with proof of reservation via the app at the park entrance. Visitors are also required to produce evidence of at least two Covid-19 vaccine shots or evidence they have recovered from the virus over the past three months. Alternatively, visitors can also present a negative RT-PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a negative ATK result in 24 hours.