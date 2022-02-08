Lumpini Park gets extreme makeover to mark 100th anniversary

The improvement project will be divided into three phases, starting with an infrastructure upgrade, said the BMA post.

“The second phase will add more facilities and create learning areas, while the third will develop unused areas in the park.”

Facilities to be added include the six-storey high Lumpini Corridor that will serve as a new scenic point in Bangkok, seamless paths for wheelchair users, additional parking areas and water retention areas to reduce the chance of floods during rainy season.

“Currently we are at the design and public hearing stage. First-phase construction is due to start before the end of 2022, and the whole project should be complete by 2024, before the park’s centennial celebration in 2025,” it added.