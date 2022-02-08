Lumpini Park gets extreme makeover to mark 100th anniversary

The images published on Facebook show the new and improved 360-rai (0.57 square kilometres) park, equipped with dedicated bicycle and jogging lanes that connect with nearby Benchakitti Park. All cables and powerlines have also been buried underground to create an unobstructed view of the vast green garden in the heart of Bangkok.
Lumpini Park in Pathumwan district has been the green lung of the concrete metropolis since it opened in 1925. Paths that stretch for 2.5km around the park are popular with morning and evening joggers while ornamental lakes surrounded by lawns make perfect picnic spots. The park is open from 4.30am to 9pm and sees 15,000 to 20,000 visitors every day.
The improvement project will be divided into three phases, starting with an infrastructure upgrade, said the BMA post.
“The second phase will add more facilities and create learning areas, while the third will develop unused areas in the park.”
Facilities to be added include the six-storey high Lumpini Corridor that will serve as a new scenic point in Bangkok, seamless paths for wheelchair users, additional parking areas and water retention areas to reduce the chance of floods during rainy season.
“Currently we are at the design and public hearing stage. First-phase construction is due to start before the end of 2022, and the whole project should be complete by 2024, before the park’s centennial celebration in 2025,” it added.
Published : February 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 15, 2022