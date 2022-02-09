NSO warns agro, forestry, fishery workers face risk of unemployment in long term

However, NSO director-general Piyanuch Wuttisorn said that though the employment rate is likely to improve, it is necessary to keep an eye on long-term unemployment of more than a year, which will indicate the severity of unemployment.

“In the fourth quarter of 2021, the long-term unemployment rate was 0.4 per cent, higher than 0.2 in the third quarter,” she explained. “Long-term unemployment mostly occurred for people aged 15-24 and 25-34, respectively.”

Piyanuch said the number of long-term unemployed people in the fourth quarter last year was 118,000, higher than 35,000 during the same period the previous year.

“Most of the long-term unemployed were aged 15-30,” she added.